Clock ticking for Youth Parliament opportunity

Young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders have been urged to get cracking on applications for the 2017 National Indigenous Youth Parliament to be held in Canberra in May.

“This is a golden opportunity to come to Canberra to meet and learn from our Parliamentarians – the people making decisions that affect Indigenous communities,” Australian Electoral Commissioner Tom Rogers said.

The NIYP is a week-long leadership program for 50 Indigenous Australians aged 16 to 25. It includes a two-day simulated Parliament in the Museum of Australian Democracy at Old Parliament House where participants debate issues important to their communities.

It will be the third time the NIYP has been run by the Australian Electoral Commission following previous events in 2012 and 2014.

Mr Rogers said: “It is extraordinarily pleasing to see the successes of past participants as they continue to develop their leadership skills and achieve great things at work, through study and in their communities.

“Strengthening leadership among Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is a critical component of Closing the Gap.

“This is the essence of the National Indigenous Youth Parliament.”

Applications close on Friday 3 March 2017. Apply online at www.aec.gov.au/Indigenous or call 1300 103 183.