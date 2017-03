The Yolngu word ‘Balndnhurr’ means a mark – or lasting impression – made by a group of people as a sign for others to follow.

It’s also been chosen as the title for an art exhibition within Victoria’s Castlemaine State Festival, currently running until March 26.

The exhibition features works by artists from the Yirrkala Print Space in north-east Arnhem Land.

Admission is free.