Cairns fair goes from strength to strength

Record sales of $760,000 flowed from this year’s Cairns Indigenous Art Fair — up 20 percent on sales last year, organisers said.

Now in its eighth year, the 2017 fair attracted 50,000 people over three days and showcased the work of artists from Cape York to the Torres Strait.

The program, which had a ‘Family Values’ theme, included exhibitions, the three-day art market, workshops, dance and music programs, fashion food and other events.

CIAF chairman Tom Mosby said he was delighted with the art sales, which were up from last year’s total of $630,000.

“CIAF is a not-for-profit organisation that is unique in that it has been developed on a fair-trade policy in which 100 per cent of sales are received by the artist to sustain and develop their practice,” he said.

CIAF artistic director Janina Harding said the beauty of CIAF was the way it provided access to Queensland’s Indigenous art and culture.

“Most of the visual artists that exhibit at CIAF live and work in the diverse communities of Cape York and the Torres Strait and through our connections with some 13 art centres, we provide accessibility to people who would otherwise not be able to immerse themselves in the culture,” she said.