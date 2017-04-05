Buddy Franklin shares his 250th with NITV

AFL superstar Buddy Franklin notches up his 250th game on Friday and will reflect on his career in a special interview on NITV’s Marngrook Footy Show tomorrow night.

Franklin and host Grant Hansen will discuss the footy legend’s journey to his 800th AFL goal, including his move to Sydney, his friendship with Hawks captain Jarryd Roughead and lessons learnt from Swans royalty Tony Lockett.

Franklin’s 250th game will be against Collingwood at the SCG. He started his AFL career with Hawthorn in 2005.

In reaching 250 games, Franklin follows in the footsteps of Indigenous Swans legends Adam Goodes and Michael O’Loughlin, who each played over 300 games.

On the Marngrook panel this week, Hansen and co-host Gilbert McAdam will be joined by Kevin Bartlett, Robert DiPierdomenico, and Neville Jetta from Melbourne Football Club.

Match analyst Wayne Schwass and senior football writer with The Age and SEN radio commentator Rohan Connolly will give their take on all the latest footy news and events.

Carlton ruckman Matthew Kreuzer will also share his insight on the Blues’ start to the 2017 season as a special guest.

* Marngrook Footy Show airs Thursday nights on NITV at 7.30pm