Bruce Pascoe’s Dark Emu inspires literary feast

A ‘Dark Emu Dinner’ will be one of the highlights of this year’s Northern Territory Writers’ Festival in Alice Springs.

Described as a “feast of words and bush foods”, the night will feature author Bruce Pascoe, a Bunurong, Tasmanian and Yuin man, whose non-fiction book Dark Emu won Book of the Year and the Indigenous Writer’s Prize in the 2016 New South Wales Premier’s Literary Awards.

In Dark Emu, Pascoe draws on the diaries of early explorers as evidence that Aboriginal people were sowing, harvesting, irrigating and storing food.

The dinner on May 20 will be held beneath the ranges at Madigan’s in the Alice Springs Desert Park.

There will also be short readings by Maureen Jipyiliya Nampijimpa O’Keefe, Sue Fielding and Kim Mahood, as well as a screening of the short film Walk To Gather Learn To Gather, courtesy of Kanyirninpa Jukurrpa.

Catering will be by Kungkas Can Cook, with a selection of native foods collected from country. Tickets are $85 a head and still available.

The NT Writers’ Festival will run from May 18-21 and audiences will hear from 60 writers, storytellers and songwomen from Central Australia and beyond.

This year’s festival theme is ‘Crossings | Iwerre-atherre’, which in Arrernte language means two roads meeting, two-way learning or travelling together.