Big music acts on their way to NIMA

A star-studded line-up of performers has been announced for this year’s National Indigenous Music Awards to be held on August 12 in Darwin.

Hip hop legends A.B. Original, Dan Sultan, Paul Kelly and Gawurra will perform on the night, as will Numbulwar Red Flag Dancers, Leah Flanagan, Electric Fields, Apakatjah and Emily Wurramara.

NIMA has also partnered with triple J Unearthed to give one emerging artist the chance to perform at the awards. All artists that upload new songs to the Unearthed platform by July 2 are eligible.

Warner Music is also putting out a National Indigenous Music Awards CD.

The double-CD set will include the best of Indigenous music from 2016-17, as well as a salute to Indigenous classics with tracks from Yothu Yindi, Archie Roach, Jimmy Little, Christine Anu and No Fixed Address.

Tickets for the event are available from the website or by phoning (08) 8943 4200.