Ben Wyatt treasures NAIDOC honour

West Australian treasurer Ben Wyatt has been honoured for his outstanding achievements at the NAIDOC Perth awards.

Mr Wyatt became the first Indigenous person in Australia to hold the purse strings when he was appointed WA Treasurer after the McGowan Labor Government won office in March.

He accepted the Outstanding Achievement Award at a gala event at Crown Perth this month.

Cultural teacher Noel Nannup was honoured in the Elders category, as was Maisie Weston.

Other winners included Jack Orr (Youth of the Year), Dr Victoria Hovane (Education Achievement Award), Karla Hart (Artist of the Year), Hayden Howard (Carer of the Year), Samuel Pilot-Kickett (Community Person of the Year), Yorganop (Program of the Year), Bindi Bindi Dreaming (Business of the Year), Johnson Riley (Encouragement Award) and Luke Metcalf (Sportsperson of the Year).