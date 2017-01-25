Bangarra back on the road rekindling dance desire

Bangarra dance company’s youth program, Rekindling, will be back on the road this year.

Delivered across five new communities, it will visit Warrnambool in Victoria, Grafton in New South Wales, Docker River in the Northern Territory, Umuwa in South Australia and Townsville in Queensland.

The program aims to stimulate creativity, positive life choices and a sense of custodianship in young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders.

Participants form connections with elders and community leaders, share local stories, songs and dance, and develop skills to produce dance theatre.

The program culminates in a performance of new dances by young people for their community.

Youth program director Sidney Saltner said it was a transformative experience for the students involved.

“Self-confidence and a strong connection to culture are fundamental to the development of young Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders’ identity and wellbeing,” he said.

“By using movement and creativity to build a stimulating and positive environment Rekindling opens up a space for teenagers to embrace and become more deeply aware of their culture.”

Bangarra returns to each community a year after the performance, delivering additional workshops and inviting participants to bring a friend.

NATIONAL DATES

WARRNAMBOOL (VIC)

Introductory workshop: 20 February

(online registrations close 19 February)

Community Meeting: 21 February 2017

GRAFTON (NSW)

Introductory workshop: 27 February 2017

(online registrations close 26 February)

Community Meeting: 28 February 2017

DOCKER RIVER (NT)

Gathering: 2 – 11 April 2017

UMUWA (SA)

Gathering: 19 – 26 April 2017

TOWNSVILLE (QLD)

Introductory workshop: 23 February 2017

(online registrations close 22 February)

Community Meeting: 24 February 2017

Register online at https://www.bangarra.com.au/youth-outreach/rekindling

Wendy Caccetta