Arts grants up for grabs in NSW

Applications are open for regional Aboriginal artists and arts organisations in New South Wales to apply for State government funding for local projects.

NSW Arts Minister Troy Grant said the NSW Aboriginal Regional Arts Fund was for projects that encouraged Aboriginal people to explore and express their cultural identities.

“The Fund last year supported 15 striking projects including painting, carving and fibre workshops in Western Riverina and Wollongbar, a collaboration with the Slim Dusty Museum, music, performances and artwork in Bathurst, Deniliquin and Walgett and documenting community stories in Wilcannia,” Mr Grant said.

“Community is central to Aboriginal culture and identity and these projects enable Aboriginal artists to express their creativity, build their skills across all the arts and share their stories with their communities and beyond.”

The NSW Aboriginal Regional Arts Fund offers up to $5,000 for individual professional artists and up to $20,000 for organisations. Applications close on 27 February 2017.

For more information: www.arts.nsw.gov.au