Another gong for Troy to carry around

Indigenous country music star Troy Cassar-Daley has added another notch to his belt, winning Best Album at the Golden Guitar Awards in Tamworth for the second year in a row.

Cassar-Daley won the award for his 2016 album Things I Carry Around.

He was also elevated to the Australasian Country Music Roll of Renown.

The release of Cassar-Daley’s album last year coincided with the publication of his autobiography of the same name.

In an interview with NIT at the time, Cassar-Daley credited his family to his success.

“This is not some shiny experience of my rise to fame or something,” he says. “It’s actually an acknowledgement of my family; for starters, they played a big, big role in my life.”

Tamworth in NSW hosts Australia’s longest running music awards. The winners of this year’s Golden Guitar Awards were announced on the weekend.