Adelaide scores global education event

The world’s most prestigious Indigenous education event will be held in Adelaide in 2020.

The Adelaide Convention Bureau made a successful bid for the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education, backed by the University of South Australia’s Professor Peter Buckskin, a Narungga man from the Yorke Peninsula, and SA Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation Minister Kyam Maher.

“Sharing and showcasing our culture and knowledges with other Indigenous global citizens as the oldest living culture of humanity will be an honour and privilege,” Professor Buckskin said.

The World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education is held every three years and was last month held in Toronto, Canada. About 3000 delegates attended.

The event, which has been running for three decades, brings together Indigenous experts from across the world to share strategies for culturally grounded Indigenous education.

The Adelaide Convention Bureau predicted the event would inject $13.2 million into the state’s visitor economy, provide 17,872 bed nights and create 119 jobs.