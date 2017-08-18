Aboriginality today: it’s not all black and white

By Alice Angeloni*

“You’ll notice I’m different, even in the corporate world, there’s only one of me.”

He carries himself comfortably with an outward confidence; a navy T-shirt and jeans of a similar hue are worn over black office shoes that gleam as grandly as the BMW 8 series he stands beside. The experienced corporate lawyer who works at an international oil and gas super-major is dressed casually on a leave day.

Sharing his story this afternoon was duly noted as the third of his commitments today. Beforehand he had met his Dad for lunch and picked up his son Alec from school. In the late afternoon sunshine, eyes concealed by gold-rimmed Ray Bans, hand resting gently on the car, pointed out as the nicest in the car park, he says, “Why is every other culture in the world allowed to evolve, except the Aboriginal culture?”

Douglas D’Antoine is changing the stereotype of what it means to be an Aboriginal person in Australia. He is many things: a father, a man thriving in his workplace and possessing a body that reflects a very healthy 45 years. He is governed by an intelligent mind that he expresses through the most abstract of analogies.

Born in Derby in 1972, D’Antoine says his Aboriginal culture is the reason his childhood was the “best on the planet”. Back then, as night drew near, and the bush came to life with sounds, his grandad would take him and his siblings out bush. After the crab net was dropped, while waiting for the tide to come in, his grandad would share stories about the old time, immersing them in the safety and security that comes from being on country.

He was born into a family who recognised the importance of education, in a town facing destitution. Common expression labelled an Aboriginal child prior to education as an “uneducated nigger” and post education as a “coconut” (brown on the outside, white on the inside), posing issues either way.

Although from the north-west, D’Antoine did most of his schooling on Yamaji country in Geraldton before being accepted into a police cadets program at age 17, requiring that he move to Noongar country, Perth.

“Nah but those Noongars are CRAZY!” he says, partly hamming up his response to being told he must move to Perth, while he quickly follows with a note that his wife of 25 years, Kylie, is a Noongar.

Sitting in the high energy office of youth reconciliation organisation Indigenous Communities Education and Awareness (ICEA), of which D’Antoine is a board member, the room chuckles, as the Noongar woman sitting to his right jokingly feigns disapproval at the comments about her mob. D’Antoine begins yarning with ICEA employee Allirra Winmar as they work out their mutual connections. It emerges that Winmar is related to prominent activist and footballer Nicky Winmar, who famously lifted his jumper and pointed to the colour of his skin during a game in 1993. To this D’Antoine responds, “Now you (Allirra) come from a very proud blood line. She’s royalty!” You are interviewing the wrong person, he tells me.

D’Antoine was first exposed to how poorly one group of people can treat another when he came to Perth. He reflects on the lack of racism up north as he dryly notes, “No one would criticise you because you weren’t fighting at a pub with 10 white people.”

Historically, there has been a lack of trust between law enforcement agencies and Aboriginal people. These dysfunctional relations are still prevalent today, with Indigenous Australians comprising 27 per cent of our prison population, despite being only three per cent of the total population.

While working in the police force, D’Antoine was burdened by a feeling of betrayal toward his people. He began to deny his Aboriginality. He recalls his work as a policeman taking him to the urban and country homes of Aboriginal people. The man of the household would most likely be drunk, he says, but the woman, the strength of the family, would look him in the eye and say, “You’re Aboriginal, aren’t you?” D’Antoine would protest. He would proclaim “I’m from the Seychelles”, but as that man got dragged to the paddy wagon, he would continue to look him in the eye, and he knew.

Denying the core of his identity had severe mental and cultural consequences, and he found that continuing to work in the force was unsustainable. D’Antoine worked briefly in other occupations until he unexpectedly found himself in the Koora Kooditch pre-law program at Murdoch. He points to the 20 Aboriginal students who accompanied him through the program as proof of the intelligence of Aboriginal people.

D’Antoine explains how the norm for an intelligent Aboriginal person is to pursue a career in activism or a field that is helping their people. Referring to himself in third person he recalls how ‘Little Dougie from Derby’ pursued a career in oil and gas and was even faced with family members condemning his occupational choice, while his colleagues would swoon that he must have been making his community very proud.

Once in the workforce, D’Antoine tells how he would collect silver change, mainly 50-cent pieces and leave them piled in neat stacks under his computer monitor, a behaviour deemed bizarre by his colleagues. At home one evening, while sharing a few “Jack (Daniel)s with the brothers”, D’Antoine asked if they knew why he piled loose change that amounted to almost $80. His baby brother JD put his hand up sheepishly to answer. With his own loose change visible to the office, D’Antoine believed that he would be less likely blamed if any petty money went missing, a precaution he deemed necessary due to his heritage.

“How did you know that my brother?”

“You’re not the only one who’s been treated poxy by the white man,” JD replied.

D’Antoine has spent more time in the CBD than he has on country; more time in the contemporary world than the traditional. He has struggled through shades of black and white, modern versus cultural, the clashes of Aboriginal heritage and Euro-centric views.

He is a man, an Aboriginal man, who has been challenged but still proves that Aboriginality can do greater than coexist with the contemporary world. It can thrive.

He believes that the emotions lingering from colonisation and the arrival of Captain Cook are hindering the ability of his people to move forward. He suggests in its place should be a conversation that instils confidence and positivity in Aboriginal children. He believes that Aboriginal people must stop waiting for the white man to rectify the wrongs that have been done, otherwise they will be waiting forever.

He does not agree with the Recognise campaign, nor calls for a treaty, or the outcome of a national apology. D’Antoine acknowledges the diversity of opinions around this subject, but for him, growing a conversation around education is the way for Aboriginal people to realise their capabilities.

Leaving the building, Winmar pensively considers the conversation. She remarks that he has left her querying her current beliefs around the role of reconciliation and the way forward for her mob.

Without traces of anger, regret or woe, D’Antoine says that 45 years of feeling ignored is beginning to change. “You guys are deadly,” he says as he jumps into his BMW, honking lightly in farewell as he rounds the corner.

* Alice Angeloni is a journalism student at Notre Dame University, WA.