AB Original, Cassar-Daley scoop music awards

Veteran country and western singer Troy Cassar-Daley has won the National Indigenous Music Artist of the Year gong—along with album of the year for Things I Carry Around—in a star-studded night in Darwin.

A.B. Original’s January 26—a collaboration with rocker Dan Sultan—was judged best song, while Electric Fields won the prestigious New Talent of The Year award.

That prize was highly-contested with fellow nominees Emily Wurramara and Apakatjah, as well as last year’s new talent winner Gawurra.

The winner of Triple J’s Unearthed High Indigenous award was Rebecca Hatch.

Traditional Music Awards were awarded to the Numbulwar community’s Numburindi Festival 2016, Numbulwar’s Mardayin Skin Ceremony 2016 and the Wangga Complete CD set.

Best Community Video Clip went to the Halls Creek Indigenous hip-hop project’s Save Our Water (Ngaba).

Many people performed throughout the night, including Triple J’s Unearthed winner, Baker Boy.

Special guest Paul Kelly joined A.B. Original and Dan Sultan for a version of Dumb Things.

“Things I Carry Around is one of the most personal things I’ve ever made and talking about my family in depth like that and my culture as well was vitally important to what the album meant,” Cassar-Daley told the big crowd at the Darwin Amphitheatre.