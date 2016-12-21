200K boost to Taungurung in land battle

The Victorian government is providing $200,000 in funding to the Taungurung people to continue their native title negotiations.

Parliamentary Secretary for Justice, Ben Carroll, said the funding would support the Taungurung Clans Aboriginal Corporation to reach an agreement with the State under Victoria’s Traditional Owner Settlement Act 2010.

When finalised, the agreement will recognise the Taungurung people’s right to access, own and manage Crown land in parts of central Victoria, as well as their rights to use and develop its natural resources.

The Traditional Owner Settlement Act is an alternative to the Native Title Act 1993 for recognising the rights of traditional owners.

“The Andrews Labor Government is proud to support the Taungurung people in their settlement agreement negotiations,” Mr Carroll said.

“When complete, the agreement will help the Taungurung people to rebuild and strengthen their connection to country, while also providing the means to shape and determine their own future.”

Wendy Caccetta